Updated on: November 09, 2024 14:46 IST

Sports Wrap: India Hammer South Africa In First T20I

India drew first blood in the ongoing four-match T20I series against South Africa by winning the first game in Durban. On the other hand, table-toppers Puneri Paltan will be in action in the Pro Kabaddi League on Saturday, November 9. All of that and much more in today’s sports wrap.