Updated on: November 14, 2024 14:45 IST

Sports Wrap: India Beat South Africa In 3rd T20I

Mohammed Shami is playing his first match in competitive cricket after a long injury layoff. On the other hand, UP Yoddhas and Telugu Titans will be in action on Thursday (November 14) in the Pro Kabaddi League. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.