Updated on: October 07, 2024 14:10 IST

Sports Wrap: India beat Pakistan, stay in contention for semis in Women's T20 World Cup

India beat Pakistan to register their first win in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 to stay alive in the hunt for the semi-finals in the competition. Despite the target being just 106, the Indian women only chased it down in the 19th over and didn't help their poor NRR much.