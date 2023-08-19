Updated on: August 19, 2023 13:06 IST

Sports Fatafat: India beat Ireland and Bumrah Superb Comeback, Watch All Latest News

Sports Fatafat: India defeated Ireland by two runs via DLS method in first T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series in Dublin on Friday. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah made a splendid comeback as India restricted Ireland to a below par 139 for seven.