  Sport itself teaches athletes to deal with failure and success: Abhinav Bindra

Sport itself teaches athletes to deal with failure and success: Abhinav Bindra

On being asked that how to cope up with failure? Olympic gold medalist shooter Abhinav Bindra said that failure is easy to deal with on contrary success is much harder and challenging.

