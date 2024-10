Updated on: October 23, 2024 15:47 IST

South Africa on brink of a massive win in first Bangladesh Test | 23 Oct | Sports Wrap

South Africa are nearing a massive victory in the first Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh in Dhaka after taking a lead of 202 runs in the first innings. On the other hand, Chad Bowes of New Zealand shattered the records with the fastest double ton in List-A in the Ford Trophy off just