Updated on: August 27, 2024 13:43 IST

Smriti Mandhana joins WBBL champions Adelaide Strikers ahead of season 10

The ICC has announced the revised schedule for the Women's T20 World Cup after moving it from Bangladesh to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). On the other hand, India's top-ranked men's singles player Sumit Nagal has crashed out of the US Open after losing in the first round.