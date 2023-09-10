Sunday, September 10, 2023
     
Updated on: September 10, 2023 15:19 IST

Breaking News: Shreyas Iyer injured before the match against Pakistan

Rohit Sharma told that Shreyas Iyer is injured. KL Rahul has got a chance in his place in the team.
