Updated on: January 04, 2023 19:08 IST

Rishabh Pant will be transferred from Dehradun to Mumbai, the BCCI announces

Rishabh Pant is all set to "undergo surgery for ligament tears in Mumbai", the BCCI stated on Wednesday. The 25-year-old has been effectively ruled out of competitive cricket for an indefinite period due to severe injuries following a car accident on the 30th of December.