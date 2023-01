Updated on: January 04, 2023 18:41 IST

Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Star cricketer to undergo surgery for ligament tears in Mumbai

Rishabh Pant is all set to "undergo surgery for ligament tears in Mumbai", the BCCI stated on Wednesday. The 25-year-old has been effectively ruled out of competitive cricket for an indefinite period due to severe injuries following a car accident on the 30th of December.