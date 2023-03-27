Monday, March 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Sports Video
  5. Rashid Khan blasted, Pakistan was battered in one blow

Videos

Updated on: March 27, 2023 17:40 IST

Rashid Khan blasted, Pakistan was battered in one blow

Afghanistan took revenge of Asia Cup defeat from Pakistan. The claim of Pakistan PSL and its players came out in front of the world
news afganistan

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News