  5. People's belief and faith pushed me forward after injury: Vinesh Phogat

People's belief and faith pushed me forward after injury: Vinesh Phogat

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 25, 2019 17:24 IST ]

Vinesh Phogat, in an exclusive interview with India TV, thanked the people for their consistent belief which motivates her, and talked about her recovery process after a horrific injury during Rio Olympics in 2016.

