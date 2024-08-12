Monday, August 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Video
  4. Sports Video
  5. Paris Olympics come to end with a glittering closing ceremony; Sports Wrap

Videos

Updated on: August 12, 2024 13:27 IST

Paris Olympics come to end with a glittering closing ceremony; Sports Wrap

Paris Olympics came to an end on August 11 with the baton being passed onto Los Angeles, the host city of the 2028 edition. The Indian contingent was led by the bronze medallist Manu Bhaker and men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who has announced his international retirement.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Entertainment

Advertisement

Recommended Video

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement