Updated on: August 12, 2024 13:27 IST

Paris Olympics come to end with a glittering closing ceremony; Sports Wrap

Paris Olympics came to an end on August 11 with the baton being passed onto Los Angeles, the host city of the 2028 edition. The Indian contingent was led by the bronze medallist Manu Bhaker and men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who has announced his international retirement.