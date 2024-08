Updated on: August 18, 2024 18:45 IST

Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat on Olympic Disappointment Pain, says 'Healing time is uncertain'

Indian Wrestler Vinesh Phogat arrived at her native village Balali in Haryana on August 18. While addressing the media, she said that the Olympic medal has become a deep wound for her. She further went on to say that healing time is uncertain. watch to know more!