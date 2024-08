Updated on: August 02, 2024 18:54 IST

Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale's coach opens up on shooter's comeback | Bronze Medal

In shooting, Swapnil Kusale has won the bronze medal in the men's 50-meter rifle 3 positions event, scoring 451.4 after three series. This is India's third medal in the Paris Olympics. While speaking to India TV, Swapnil Kusale's coach tells about his journey.