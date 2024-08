Updated on: August 07, 2024 11:27 IST

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra's family elated as he advances to finals

Paris Olympics 2024 | Defending champion Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final of Men's javelin throw in the first attempt, with a throw of 89.34 metres. In Haryana's Panipat, Neeraj Chopra's father, Satish Kumar says, "We are joyous."