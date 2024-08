Updated on: August 02, 2024 17:13 IST

Paris Olympics 2024: Coach Jaspal Rana's special message to Manu Bhaker ahead of her next medal win

Manu Bhaker's medal match is scheduled for the Paris Olympics 2024. Manu has a great chance to win gold in the 10-meter pistol event. Before this, her coach Jaspal Rana spoke to India TV.