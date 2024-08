Updated on: August 03, 2024 17:25 IST

Olympics 2024: Will Manu Bhaker win a medal for India on the 8th day? See full schedule for day 8

On the 8th day of the Paris Olympics 2024, Manu Bhaker will have a chance to create history by becoming the first Indian to win a third medal. Eyes will also be on Nishant Dev and Deepika Kumari.