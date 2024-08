Updated on: August 09, 2024 22:32 IST

Olympics 2024: Will CAS confirm Vinesh Phogat's Silver medal from Paris Olympics 2024?

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, despite reaching the final at the Paris Olympics 2024, did not secure a medal due to being 100 grams overweight. Following this, Phogat appealed to CAS, and a decision on whether she will be awarded the medal is expected soon.