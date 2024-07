Updated on: July 29, 2024 19:26 IST

Olympics 2024: What Coach Suma Shirur Says About Manu Bhaker's Bronze Medal at Paris 2024

Manu Bhaker clinched the bronze medal in the women’s 10-meter air pistol final at the Paris Olympics 2024. Indian shooting coach Suma Shirur shared exclusive insights about her performance in a special conversation with India TV. Check out what she had to say.