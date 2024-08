Updated on: August 10, 2024 20:05 IST

Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat's silver Medal dispute heads to CAS

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat could not win a medal even after reaching the final in Paris Olympics 2024. Phogat was declared ineligible due to being 100 grams overweight. After this Vinesh appealed to CAS and now the decision is going to come soon whether Vinesh will get the medal or not.