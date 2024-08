Updated on: August 07, 2024 18:33 IST

Olympics 2024: Shooter Manu Bhaker, her coach Jaspal Rana receive rousing welcome at Delhi Airport

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker showed her medal as she arrived in Delhi after her historic performance in the Paris Olympics 2024. She won bronze medals in Women's 10m Air Pistol & the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event. Watch to know more!