Updated on: August 02, 2024 18:40 IST

Olympics 2024: PT Usha congratulates Swapnil Kusale for Bronze win says, 'Proud moment for us'

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha on August 01 congratulated Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale for winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. She said that more medals are expected from the Indian shooters during the Olympics. Watch to know more!