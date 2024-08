Updated on: August 04, 2024 13:59 IST

Olympics 2024: Medalist Manu Bhaker says "Support them when they aren't strong" post historic run

Having narrowly missed the bronze medal in the women's 25 m pistol event at the Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker, who won two medals in the mega global event, said she needed to work harder in the future. watch to know more!