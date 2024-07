Updated on: July 31, 2024 11:43 IST

Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker to Bring Another Medal for India? Exclusive Interview on India TV

Manu Bhaker has won two medals in Paris Olympics 2024. Now she also has to participate in 25 meter air pistol event. Manu Bhaker had a special conversation with India TV on his strong performance in Olympics 2024.