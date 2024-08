Updated on: August 08, 2024 23:57 IST

Olympics 2024: Karnam Malleswari questions Vinesh Phogat's disqualification

Vinesh Phogat missed the opportunity to compete in the Gold Medal Match at the Paris Olympics 2024. Former Olympic Medalist Karnam Malleswari has questioned those responsible for managing Vinesh's dietary needs. Watch the exclusive interview for more details.