Updated on: August 14, 2023 22:20 IST

ODI WC 2023 : Young Southpaw Tilak Varma could solve Team India's biggest problem before the cricket world cup. Can Rohit-Dravid make it happen ?

Big news is coming out about Tilak Varma making his T20 debut for Team India against West Indies. According to sources, Tilak Verma can get a chance in Team India and he can be seen playing in the middle order.