Tuesday, September 05, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Sports Video
  5. ODI WC 2023: Team India captain Rohit got angry on the question of what is the environment in PC, watch video

Videos

Updated on: September 05, 2023 21:59 IST

ODI WC 2023: Team India captain Rohit got angry on the question of what is the environment in PC, watch video

The captain of Team India got angry at being questioned about outside pressure and things. In response to this question, Rohit Sharma gave a shocking answer. Watch this video to know what the answer is.
Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Pc Rohit Indian Cricket Team Team India Rohit Sharma Press Conference Odi Wc 2023 Odi Wc

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News