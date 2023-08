Updated on: August 12, 2023 18:53 IST

ODI WC 2023: NO Special Treatment ! External Affairs Ministry of India gave a big blow to Pakistan Cricket Team. Amid PCB raises security concerns.

As per EAM Pakistan cricket team will be treated at par with any other team participating in the upcoming ODI WC 2023. India is going to host this tournament from 5th October. Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said that the Pakistan cricket team will also be given the same security.