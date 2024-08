Updated on: August 09, 2024 7:34 IST

Neeraj Chopra wins silver medal in men's javelin throw at Paris Olympics

Neeraj Chopra won Silver for India in the men's javelin throw at the Paris Olympics on August 09, with a best throw of 89.45 meters. Chopra's best throw came on his second attempt. Neeraj Chopra became the second male athlete to win two Olympic medals in an individual event.