Updated on: August 30, 2024 13:27 IST

Joe Root's 33rd Century Helps England Post 358-7 Against Sri Lanka

Former England captain Joe Root smashed his 33rd Test century on Day 1 of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Lord's on Thursday, August 29 as the hosts amassed 358 runs with three wickets still left. Gus Atkinson is unbeaten on 74 and England will hope that he lifts them up to 400.