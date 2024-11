Updated on: November 04, 2024 13:38 IST

India Suffer A First-Ever Whitewash In Three-match Test Series Against NZ

India suffered a first-ever 3-0 whitewash at home in Test matches as New Zealand won the final game in Mumbai by 25 runs. The BCCI is set to review the series as it was humiliating as it was shocking and a few of the seniors might be on their way out after the Australia series.