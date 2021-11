Published on: November 16, 2021 17:34 IST

IND vs NZ 1st T20: Rohit Sharma says Team India will be stronger when Virat Kohli returns

Attending his first press conference as Team India's T20 captain, along with newly-appointed coach Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma said his predecessor Virat Kohli has a big role to play in India's T20 setup once he returns to the team after the break.