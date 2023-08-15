Updated on: August 15, 2023 20:12 IST

IND vs IRE : Team India leaves to play T20 series against Ireland, all eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah

Indian cricket team has reached Ireland under the captaincy of Jasprit Bumrah. Team India will participate in 3 T20 matches in Ireland. The BCCI posted pictures of the team's flights on social media. According to reports, the team for Ireland will assemble in Dublin in two separate groups.