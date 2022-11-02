Updated on: November 02, 2022 11:03 IST

IND vs BAN T20 World Cup Preparations In Adelaide Before The Match, Watch To Know Insights

There is good news for fans of India and Bangladesh as their encounter in Adelaide in the T20 World Cup 2022 is all set to go ahead as there are clear skies. While there was a sense of belief that the match could get washed out due to heavy rain that has been around the city, the current conditions on Wednesday have suggested otherwise and the match will go ahead according to the plan.Earlier on Tuesday (November 1) India TV’s Samip Rajguru gave an insight on the weather from his hotel, where it was raining constantly. But the weather is kind for now and the fans can expect a full quota of 40 overs in the India and Bangladesh contest. India are yet to see any of their matches get washed out and current conditions present good news for the fans.#indvsban #worldcup #worldcup2022 #indiatv