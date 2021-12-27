Harbhajan Singh retires from all forms of cricket
Available for ODI selection; no problem with Rohit Sharma: Virat Kohli
IND vs NZ 1st T20: Rohit Sharma says Team India will be stronger when Virat Kohli returns
T20 World Cup Dhamaka | Eng vs SA: South Africa out of World Cup despite its win
Top News
Ramp up Covid vaccination in poll-bound states: EC tells Centre
Raid on Piyush Jain: 23 kg gold, about Rs 200 cr, 600 kg sandalwood - Full details of recovery
Kerala imposes night curfew from Dec 30 till Jan 2, issues New Year's guidelines. Check details here
Mamata expresses 'shock' over government freezing bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity in India
Chandigarh Municipal Corporation results just a trailer of Punjab polls: Kejriwal
Ye Public Hai Sab Janti Hai: India TV's UP Election special show is here - How can you participate
Latest News
OPINION | Take action against hate-mongers who incite Hindus and Muslims
India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 2: India will look to realign targets as rain washes out play
Madhuban Mein Radhika: Sunny Leone's song lands in trouble; Know controversy of old VS new song
PKL 2021-22 Live Score: Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Updates