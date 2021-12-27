Indian T20 League
IPL-2021
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Kanpur businessman Piyush Jain sent to 14-day custody
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Sports Video
  5. Harbhajan Singh opens up on his retirement and many other things in his first ever Political Interview

Videos

Updated on: December 27, 2021 19:20 IST

Harbhajan Singh opens up on his retirement and many other things in his first ever Political Interview

Watch 'Turbanator' Harbhajan Singh talking about his career, life and the inside politics of BCCI in a Exclusive interview on India TV.
Harbhajan Singh Retirement Harbhajan Singh Exclusive Interview हरभजन सिंह इंटरव्यू Harbhajan Singh Video

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News