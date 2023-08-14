Hardik Pandya says 'one series doesn't matter'
Many shameful record was recorded in the name of Pandya
IND vs WI: Team India lost T20 series
Brandon King's explosive 55-ball 85 crushes India by 8 wkts
Havoc in Himachal after heavy rains, 29 dead so far; Dehradun-Rishikesh road washed away | LIVE
'Be it Amethi or Sultanpur': Robert Vadra wants Priyanka Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha election
Watch Video: Dehradun Defence College building collapses due to heavy rain in Uttarakhand
Har Ghar Tiranga: More than 50 million selfies uploaded on government portal ahead of I-Day
Chandrayaan-3 update: ISRO’s spacecraft performs significant manoeuvre closer to Moon’s surface
The Kashmir Files Unreported review: Vivek Agnihotri digs deeper into heart-wrenching & spine-chilling reality
IND vs WI: 5 Indian players who didn't get a single chance on West Indies tour
Those who vote for BJP are 'Rakshas': Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala's shocker
Pakistan: Former Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar takes oath as the country's 8th caretaker PM
Pak's Seema Haider raises 'Pakistan murdabad', 'Hindustan zindabad' slogans, hoist flag | WATCH
Aaj Ki Baat: Modi govt tables 3 new bills in Lok Sabha to replace British-era laws
Ex. PM Indira Gandhi gifted an island to Sri Lanka
Anju In Pakistan: I want to come back to India,' says Anju
How to Order National Flag Tricolour
AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha
Lok Sabha privileges panel to meet on August 18 to probe Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'misconduct'
BJP retorts to Surjewala's 'demon' barb, says 'Having failed to launch prince, Congress abusing..'
Independence Day 2023: When and where to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech from Red Fort?
Independence Day 2023: Know about August 15 celebrations and how it is different from Republic Day
Independence Day 2023: 10 interesting facts about Ashoka Chakra of National Flag | CHECK HERE
Independence Day 2023: Know history, importance and its significance
Independence Day 2023: Why is Tricolour 'hoisted' on August 15 but 'unfurled' on January 26?
Gadar 2 VS OMG 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol takes a lead over Akshay Kumar with huge margin
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Abhishek Malhan eliminated; Alia Bhatt to join Pooja Bhatt | LIVE
Taylor Swift running for Dazzler's role in Deadpool 3, know full story
Mila Kunis birthday special: 8 things you didn't know about the actress
Priyanka Chopra gets emotional as husband Nick Jonas performs at concert in New York | WATCH
Shaheen Afridi signs up with Desert Vipers in International League T20 for 3 years
Three-time Ashes-winning England bowler announces retirement following battle with knee injury
Why BCCI lost its Blue tick mark on Twitter after uploading Indian tricolour in profile picture?
'Isko muh kholne koun bolta hai': Fans lash out at Hardik Pandya for his 'losing is good' statement
Tech tips: Know how to check your old tweets
WhatsApp brings screen lock for web: Learn how to use it
Motorola launches new variant of 'moto e13' smartphone: Check details here
Enable unknown tracker alerts on Android: Step-by-step guide
Microsoft launches Windows 365 Switch public preview
Weekly Horoscope (August 14-August 20): Leo to face financial loss; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, August 14: Leo's social circle will increase; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, August 13: Happiness in married life for Taurus; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, August 12: Sagittarius will be focused in spirituality; know about other signs
Horoscope Today, August 11: Positive changes in workplace for Gemini; know about other zodiac signs
Independence Day 2023 quotes: Here's what world's popular personalities said about India
Why do people fly kites on Independence Day? Know all reasons here
Miss Universe breaks ties with Indonesian franchise after sexual harrasment allegations
Google Doodle honours Turkish astronomer Nuzhet Gokdogan on her 113th birthday