England cricket team arrives in India, 1st Test from Feb 05

England cricket team has arrived in India for the upcoming tour which will start with four-match test series on February 05 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The English cricket team and staff landed at the Chennai International Airport. Joe Root-led team will play four tests, five T20Is and three ODIs against the 'Men in Blue' helmed by Virat Kohli. England's India tour will conclude on March 28.