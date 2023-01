Updated on: January 25, 2023 10:54 IST

CRICKET EXPRESS: New zealand को हराकर Team India बनीं नंबर-1, फॉर्म में लौटे Rohit, अब T20i की बारी

Team India became number-1 by defeating New Zealand, Rohit returned to form, now T20i's turn news. You will be the first to get every information from the condition of the players to the wonder of cricket. Along with this, you will get to hear stories of cricket from veterans.