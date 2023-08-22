Updated on: August 22, 2023 22:05 IST

Chess World Cup 2023 : Indian Grandmaster R.Praggnanandhaa is ready to conquer the whole world, See Video

Indian Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa has continued his strong run of form in the Fide Chess World Cup by reaching the finals. In the semi-finals, he defeated world number three Fabiano Caruana 3.5–2.5. Praggnanandhaa will face world number one Magnus Carlsen of Norway in the final.