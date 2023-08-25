Friday, August 25, 2023
     
Asia Cup 2023 : Will Team India be able to win the Asia Cup trophy after the blessings of Shreyas, know what is the whole matter

Shreyas Iyer did a blast with the bat at the NCA in Bengaluru, scored 199 runs in the practice match. Good news for Team India before Asia Cup, Shreyas Iyer won the trust of selectors and management with his innings, Iyer had kept distance from cricket due to injury.
