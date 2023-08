Updated on: August 17, 2023 23:12 IST

Asia Cup 2023: Is Overconfidence visible in the statements of Iftikhar Ahmed and Abdullah Shafique ?

Pakistani team is ready to deal with Jasprit Bumrah in Asia Cup, Pakistani batsman Abdullah Shafquie gave a big statement regarding the match. According to Abdullah Shafiq, the bowling of Shaheen, Naseem and Harris made Pakistani batsmen strong, Pakistan will not be afraid of Jasprit Bumrah.