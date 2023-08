Updated on: August 18, 2023 15:38 IST

Asia Cup 2023 : 'Instead of KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan should be in Team India for Asia Cup 2023', demands former selector

Former India selector Saba Karim has given a big statement about KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer just before the Asia Cup. He has said that the selectors should consider KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan should be given a chance instead.