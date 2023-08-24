Updated on: August 24, 2023 23:17 IST

Asia Cup 2023: Former selector furious over KL Rahul getting a place in the team for Asia Cup, See Video

Former Indian batsman K. Srikant expressed his displeasure over the team selected for the Asia Cup, raised questions on the selectors. Srikkanth believes that the selection committee was aware of KL Rahul's injuries and problems, so why did they select him for the Asia Cup.