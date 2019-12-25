Wednesday, December 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Saas Bahu Aur Suspense Video
  5. Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! fame Roshni celebrates Christmas

Saas-bahu-aur-suspense Videos

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! fame Roshni celebrates Christmas

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 25, 2019 20:26 IST ]

Roshni aka Aditi visits Church on the occasion of Christmas. She is accompanied by her mom.

 

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoKartik saves Naira's life Next VideoMehr breaks into tears. Know why  