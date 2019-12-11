Wednesday, December 11, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Saas Bahu Aur Suspense Video
  5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik and Naira's romantic moments can't be missed

Saas-bahu-aur-suspense Videos

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik and Naira's romantic moments can't be missed

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 11, 2019 19:40 IST ]
In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, lovebirds Kartik and Naira can't take their eyes off each other.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoDhanno brings all latest TV gossips Next VideoChoti Sardani: Sarabjit becomes golgappa seller, know why  