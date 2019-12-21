Saturday, December 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Saas Bahu Aur Suspense Video
  5. Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and others sizzle at awards night

Saas-bahu-aur-suspense Videos

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and others sizzle at awards night

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 21, 2019 20:08 IST ]

Bollywood actors like Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana and others performed at an awrads night and sizzled on the red carpet.

 

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team celebrates 1000 episodes completion of Kaira Next VideoManmohini gets her black powers back  