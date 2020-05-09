Salman Khan pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor
COVID-19: Actor Salman Khan condemns attacks on doctors, police personnel
Salman Khan appeals fans to follow lockdown rules for their own safety
Recommended Video
Salman Khan pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor
COVID-19: Actor Salman Khan condemns attacks on doctors, police personnel
Salman Khan appeals fans to follow lockdown rules for their own safety
Salman Khan expresses graitude to fans for following lockdown rules on Shab-e-Barat
Top News
Kerala to observe complete shutdown on Sundays
2,446 Tablighi Jamaat suspects in Delhi ordered to be released; 567 foreigners to be detained
‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah dismisses rumours around his health
Returning migrant workers spreading coronavirus in Bihar, warns state govt
Syed Salahuddin claims Hizbul Mujahideen hand behind Handwara terror attack
CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams evaluation to be done at home by teachers: HRD Minister
Latest News
Happy Mother's Day 2020: Wishes, greetings, quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp status, messages, photos
Throwback to soft winds: Virat Kohli posts heartwarming photo with wife Anushka Sharma
Opinion | Why thousands of migrant workers are still walking on foot along railway tracks
Suffering from hair fall? Know experts' advice, natural remedies and treatment here
China weaponises WeChat to supress damning facts about coronavirus
I am absolutely healthy, not suffering from any illness: Home Minister Amit Shah
OMG: How the world is braving through the coronavirus crisis
Watch: Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin holds condolence meet for terrorist Riyaz Naikoo
Watch India TV Special show Haqikat Kya Hai | May 9, 2020
Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
1st batch of Indians stranded in UK to arrive early morning Sunday
2,446 Tablighi Jamaat suspects in Delhi ordered to be released; 567 foreigners to be detained
First evacuation flight from Dubai to Mangaluru rescheduled back to May 12
Kerala to observe complete shutdown on Sundays
Tamil Nadu reports 4 COVID-19 fatalities, death toll reaches 44; 526 test positive
More firms across sectors partially resume operations in lockdown 3.0
After flip-flops, IndiGo clarifies pay cut for senior employees will be for entire 2020-21
Razorpay to hire over 50 people, says annual appraisal schedule on track
ICICI Bank Q4 net profit rises 26 per cent to Rs 1,221 crore
Oppo mobile factory in Greater Noida resumes operation amid lockdown 3.0
Mother's Day 2020: Sara Ali Khan-Amrita to Kareena Kapoor-Taimur, Bollywood duos you just can't miss
Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez shoot for 'Tere Bina' song at his Panvel Farmhouse, share details
Ranveer Singh comes out of 'hibernation,' says COVID-19 lockdown has been 'emotionally challenging'
Deepika Padukone wants Irrfan Khan to come back, shares throwback video playing tennis with him
Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana participating in Nach Baliye 10? Ohdi Shreaam singer opens up
Raina, Irfan want BCCI to allow 'non-contracted' Indians to play in foreign T20 league
Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr hospitalised in critical condition
Throwback to soft winds: Virat Kohli posts heartwarming photo with wife Anushka Sharma
Hilarious! Shikhar Dhawan gives a sneak peek into his quarantined life with wife through funny video
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma donate Rs 5 lakh each for Mumbai police welfare
Google 3D Animals, Objects: How to make a video of tiger, dog, skeleton and more
Want to buy liquor in Delhi? Here's how you can apply for an e-token online
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max going on sale in India on May 12: Price, specifications and more
YouTube, YouTube Music app for Android, iOS updated with new features: All you need to know
Facebook Dark mode now available for all on desktop
Ramayan's Ram aka Arun Govil worked with Sridevi, Rakhi and other top actresses in Bollywood films
Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima reaches Mumbai after travelling via road from New Delhi
RIP Rishi Kapoor: Ranbir-Alia, Kareena- Saif, Abhishek and others arrive for actor's last rites
RIP Legend: Rishi Kapoor's Life in pictures
RIP Irrfan Khan: Tribute to the fine actor in pictures
Nepal protests India’s new shorter road to Kailash Mansarovar
China’s President Xi personally requested WHO chief to dilute severity of COVID-19 outbreak: Report
UK plans 14-day compulsory quarantine for all airport arrival
Singapore sees drop in new coronavirus cases
Pakistan eases nationwide lockdown even as coronavirus cases rise
Happy Mother's Day 2020: Wishes, greetings, quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp status, messages, photos
Mother's Day 2020: Surprise your mom with tasty chocolate pancakes in bed on Sunday morning
Mother's Day 2020: Amazing DIY gift ideas to make your mother feel special amid lockdown
Mother’s Day 2020: Date, History and Significance of the special day
Suffering from hair fall? Know experts' advice, natural remedies and treatment here