  Meet the team of Ekta Kapoor's new show Pavitra Bhagya

Meet the team of Ekta Kapoor's new show Pavitra Bhagya

After Kundli Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya, Ekta Kapoor bring her new show Pavitra Bhagya. The show features Kunal Jaisingh, Aneri Vajani and child artist Vaishnavi Prajapati in the lead

 

