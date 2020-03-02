Monday, March 02, 2020
     
  5. Kalyani tells Malhar about her pregnancy in Tujhse Hai Raabta

Kalyani tells Malhar that she is pregnant with Rachit's child. This revelation breaks Malhaar from within but he promises to be together and defends Kalyani in front of other family members.

